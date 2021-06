The UNESCO Youth Eyes馃憗鈥嶐煑 on the #UNESCOSilkRoads photo contest is now open!



Capture & share with us the vibrancy, colours and textures of textile production methods along these historic routes through your own personal lens 馃摳



鈩癸笍 https://t.co/XIWiptgBfh pic.twitter.com/kUkzawY7Oo