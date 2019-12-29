La quiniela

La Quiniela: resultados del 29 de diciembre de 2019

Los resultados correspondientes a la jornada de La Quiniela, del 29 de diciembre de 2019, son los siguientes: 1 Newcastle - Everton 2 2 Southampton - Crystal Palace X 3 Watford - Aston Villa 1 4 Norwich - Tottenham X 5 West Ham - Leicester 2 6 Burnley - Manch. United 2 7 Arsenal - Chelsea 2 8 Manch. City - Sheffield U. 1 9 Birmingham - Leeds 2 10 Fulham - Stoke City 1 11 Huddersfield - Blackburn R. 1 12 Millwall - Brentford 1 13 Swansea - Barnsley X 14 West Bromwich - Middlesbrough 2 Pleno al 15 Liverpool - Wolverhampton 1 - 0

