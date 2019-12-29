La Quiniela: resultados del 29 de diciembre de 2019

Los resultados correspondientes a la jornada de La Quiniela, del 29 de diciembre de 2019, son los
siguientes:
1 Newcastle - Everton 2
2 Southampton - Crystal Palace X
3 Watford - Aston Villa 1
4 Norwich - Tottenham X
5 West Ham - Leicester 2
6 Burnley - Manch. United 2
7 Arsenal - Chelsea 2
8 Manch. City - Sheffield U. 1
9 Birmingham - Leeds 2
10 Fulham - Stoke City 1
11 Huddersfield - Blackburn R. 1
12 Millwall - Brentford 1
13 Swansea - Barnsley X
14 West Bromwich - Middlesbrough 2
Pleno al 15 Liverpool - Wolverhampton 1 - 0