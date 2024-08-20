Meetings are an essential part of running a business However, your boardroom does not have to be a boring and outdated place. Your meetings can be more productive, efficient and enjoyable with simple changes to technology and design.

In New York City, there’s no shortage of gorgeous and stylish venues to hold a boardroom-style meeting. There are many options from Midtown Manhattan to Brooklyn that will impress your guests and get them thinking about their next meeting.

Here are some of the most appropriate locations to hold an executive board meeting in NYC. From the Inspiration Room at the Kimpton George Hotel, to Tokyo, an open space with plenty of natural light at Convene 101 Greenwich Street.

It’s not necessarily the most crucial feature of a meeting room, but it can have a significant impact on how you conduct your meeting. A video wall can make your boardroom more interactive and effective. They are simple to set up and use, however they provide a better viewing experience than screens or projectors.

Room & Board, founded in 1980 is a furniture manufacturer which is aware of. They have a beautiful and useful website. They are made in the USA. And they have measurable, attainable sustainability goals. However, they don’t offer a warranty on their couches (which is the one factor that keeps them from causing a huge bump in the PotatoMeter). If they could offer a couch warranty, they would be the top contender in boardroom category.

