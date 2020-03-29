Nuevas tecnologías · revista Valencia · Tecnología

En qué teléfonos funciona el truco de los animales 3D de Google

29 de marzo de 2020

Para poder ver estos modelos 3d es necesario que tú dispositivo pueda realizar funciones de realidad aumentada, por lo que me inclino a pensar que tú dispositivo no tiene esta capacidad.

Por lo que pude ver, el dispositivo tiene que tener instalado el servicio de Realidad Aumentada de Google .

(https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.google.ar.core&hl=es_AR) que NO es compatible con cualquier dispositivo, por más nuevo que sea. Si no lo tiene instalado no va a aparecer esa opción

La versión 1.2 de la aplicación ARCore es actualmente compatible con un total de 39 dispositivos, y la versión 1.3 parece configurada para agregar aún más dispositivos a la lista.

 Desde su presentación el año pasado, Google ha estado mejorando constantemente ARCore y haciéndolo disponible para más y más dispositivos. La última versión de la aplicación ARCore ahora es compatible con 39 dispositivos. La lista obviamente incluye varios dispositivos emblemáticos, pero también presenta una serie de teléfonos inteligentes de rango medio. Estos incluyen los gustos del Samsung Galaxy S9 , OnePlus 3T y el Moto G5S Plus . Aquí está la lista completa .
Google también señala que algunos de estos dispositivos necesitarán tener al menos Android 8.0 para que ARCore funcione.
2020-03-28 18.14.52
image-642985

Modelos de dispositivos compatibles

Aquí se enumera una lista de modelos de dispositivos específicos que son compatibles actualmente:

(más info en: https://www.digit.in/news/vr-ar/google-arcore-heres-a-list-of-devices-that-are-currently-compatible-with-the-companys-ar-platform-41746.html).

 

ARCORE: AQUÍ HAY UNA LISTA DE DISPOSITIVOS COMPATIBLES CON LA PLATAFORMA AR DE GOOGLE

  • Manufacturer Model Notes
    Asus ROG Phone
    Asus ROG Phone II
    Asus Zenfone 6
    Asus Zenfone AR
    Asus Zenfone ARES
    General Mobile GM 9 Plus
    Google Nexus 5X Requires Android 8.0 or later
    Google Nexus 6P Requires Android 8.0 or later
    Google Pixel
    Google Pixel XL
    Google Pixel 2 Supports 60 fps camera capture frame rate on the rear-facing camera
    Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
    Google Pixel 2 XL Supports 60 fps camera capture frame rate on the rear-facing camera
    Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
    Google Pixel 3 Supports 60 fps camera capture frame rate on the rear-facing camera
    When 60 fps camera capture mode is active, the camera uses fixed focus
    Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
    Google Pixel 3 XL Supports 60 fps camera capture frame rate on the rear-facing camera
    When 60 fps camera capture mode is active, the camera uses fixed focus
    Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
    Google Pixel 3a Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
    Google Pixel 3a XL Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
    Google Pixel 4 Supports 60 fps camera capture frame rate on the rear-facing camera on Android 10 Dec 2019 OTA or later
    Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
    Google Pixel 4 XL Supports 60 fps camera capture frame rate on the rear-facing camera on Android 10 Dec 2019 OTA or later
    Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
    HMD Global Nokia 6 (2018) Also known as Nokia 6.1
    HMD Global Nokia 6.1 Plus
    HMD Global Nokia 7 Plus
    HMD Global Nokia 7.1
    HMD Global Nokia 8 Requires Android 8.0 or later
    HMD Global Nokia 8 Sirocco
    HMD Global Nokia 8.1
    Huawei Honor 8X
    Huawei Honor 10 Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 1280×960, 480p
    Huawei Honor View 10 Lite
    Huawei Honor V20 Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 1280×960, 480p
    Huawei Mate 20 Lite
    Huawei Mate 20
    Huawei Mate 20 Pro
    Huawei Mate 20 X
    Huawei Nova 3 Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 1280×960, 480p
    Huawei Nova 3i
    Huawei Nova 4 Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 1280×960, 480p
    Huawei P20 Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 1280×960, 480p
    Huawei P20 Pro Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 1280×960, 480p
    Huawei P30 Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 1280×960, 480p
    Huawei P30 Pro Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 2048×1536, 1280×960, 480p
    Huawei Porsche Design Mate RS
    Huawei Porsche Design Mate 20 RS
    Huawei Y9 2019
    Infinix Mobile Note 6
    Kyocera Torque G04
    LG G6 Requires Android 8.0 or later
    LG G7 Fit
    LG G7 One
    LG G7 ThinQ ARCore uses the wide angle fixed focus rear facing camera for AR tracking
    LG G8 ThinQ Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
    LG G8S ThinQ
    LG G8X ThinQ
    LG G Pad 5 10.1 FHD
    LG Q6 Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
    LG Q70
    LG Q8
    LG style2 ARCore uses the wide angle fixed focus rear facing camera for AR tracking
    LG Stylo 5
    LG V30 Requires Android 8.0 or later
    ARCore uses the wide angle fixed focus rear facing camera for AR tracking
    LG V30+ Requires Android 8.0 or later
    ARCore uses the wide angle fixed focus rear facing camera for AR tracking
    LG V30+ JOJO Requires Android 8.0 or later
    ARCore uses the wide angle fixed focus rear facing camera for AR tracking
    LG LG Signature Edition 2017 Requires Android 8.0 or later
    ARCore uses the wide angle fixed focus rear facing camera for AR tracking
    LG V35 ThinQ ARCore uses the wide angle fixed focus rear facing camera for AR tracking
    LG LG Signature Edition 2018 ARCore uses the wide angle fixed focus rear facing camera for AR tracking
    LG V40 ThinQ ARCore uses the wide angle fixed focus rear facing camera for AR tracking
    LG V50 ThinQ Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
    LG V60 ThinQ 5G Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
    Motorola moto g⁵ˢ plus Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
    Motorola moto g⁶ Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
    Motorola moto g⁶ plus Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
    Motorola moto g⁷
    Motorola moto g⁷ play
    Motorola moto g⁷ plus
    Motorola moto g⁷ power
    Motorola moto g⁷ play
    Motorola moto g⁸ play Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
    Motorola moto g⁸ plus Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
    Motorola moto g⁸ power Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
    Motorola moto g stylus Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
    Motorola motorola one
    Motorola motorola one action
    Motorola motorola one hyper Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
    Motorola motorola one macro
    Motorola motorola one power
    Motorola motorola one vision
    Motorola motorola one zoom
    Motorola moto x⁴ Requires Android 8.0 or later
    Motorola moto z² force Requires Android 8.0 or later
    Motorola moto z³
    Motorola moto z³ play
    Motorola moto z⁴
    OnePlus OnePlus 3T Requires Android 8.0 or later
    OnePlus OnePlus 5
    OnePlus OnePlus 5T
    OnePlus OnePlus 6 Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
    OnePlus OnePlus 6T Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
    OnePlus OnePlus 7 Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
    OnePlus OnePlus 7 Pro Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
    OnePlus OnePlus 7 Pro 5G Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
    OnePlus OnePlus 7T Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
    OnePlus OnePlus 7T Pro Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
    Oppo F11 Pro
    Oppo K3 Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 1280×960, 480p
    Oppo K5 Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
    Oppo R17 Pro
    Oppo realme 5
    Oppo realme 5 Pro
    Oppo realme Q
    Oppo realme X
    Oppo realme X Lite
    Oppo realme XT
    Oppo realme X2
    Oppo realme X2 Pro
    Oppo Reno
    Oppo Reno2 Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 1280×960, 480p
    Oppo Reno2 F
    Oppo Reno2 Z Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
    Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 1280×960, 480p
    Oppo Reno A Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
    Oppo Reno Z
    Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017) Requires Android 8.0 or later
    ARCore always runs with auto focus mode enabled on the rear facing camera
    Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
    Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 960×720, 480p
    Samsung Galaxy A6 (2018)
    Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017) Some models only support OpenGL ES 3.0 and earlier
    Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) Some models only support OpenGL ES 3.0 and earlier
    Requires Android 9.0 or later
    Samsung Galaxy A8
    Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018)
    Samsung Galaxy A30
    Samsung Galaxy A40
    Samsung Galaxy A50 Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
    Samsung Galaxy A50s Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
    Samsung Galaxy A60
    Samsung Galaxy A70
    Samsung Galaxy A70s Requires Android 10 or later
    Samsung Galaxy A71
    Samsung Galaxy A80
    Samsung Galaxy A90 5G
    Samsung Galaxy Fold
    Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) SM-J530 models
    Some models only support OpenGL ES 3.0 and earlier
    Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 960×720, 480p
    Samsung Galaxy J5 Pro SM-J530 models
    Some models only support OpenGL ES 3.0 and earlier
    Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 960×720, 480p
    Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) SM-J730 models
    Some models only support OpenGL ES 3.0 and earlier
    Certain models only support OpenGL ES 3.1 and earlier
    Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro SM-J730 models
    Some models only support OpenGL ES 3.0 and earlier
    Certain models only support OpenGL ES 3.1 and earlier
    Samsung Galaxy M30s
    Samsung Galaxy Note8 Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
    Samsung Galaxy Note9
    Samsung Galaxy Note10 Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
    Samsung Galaxy Note10 5G Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
    Samsung Galaxy Note10+ Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
    Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
    Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite
    Samsung Galaxy S7 Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
    Samsung Galaxy S7 edge Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
    Samsung Galaxy S8 Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
    Samsung Galaxy S8+ Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
    Samsung Galaxy S9 Exynos Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
    Samsung Galaxy S9 Qualcomm Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 2048×1536, 1280×960, 480p
    Samsung Galaxy S9+ Exynos Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
    Samsung Galaxy S9+ Qualcomm Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 2048×1536, 1280×960, 480p
    Samsung Galaxy S10e Exynos Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
    Samsung Galaxy S10e Qualcomm Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 1280×960, 480p
    Samsung Galaxy S10 Exynos Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
    Samsung Galaxy S10 Qualcomm Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 1280×960, 480p
    Samsung Galaxy S10+ Exynos Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
    Samsung Galaxy S10+ Qualcomm Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 1280×960, 480p
    Samsung Galaxy S10 5G Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
    Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
    Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro
    Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 ARCore always runs with auto focus mode enabled on the rear facing camera
    Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 960×720, 480p
    Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e
    Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
    Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro
    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
    Sharp AQUOS R3
    Sharp AQUOS sense3
    Sharp AQUOS sense3 plus
    Sharp AQUOS zero2
    Sony Xperia XZ Premium Requires Android 8.0 or later
    Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
    Sony Xperia XZ1 Requires Android 8.0 or later
    Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact Requires Android 8.0 or later
    Sony Xperia XZ2 Requires Android 8.0 or later with software update after Aug 2018 (security patch level 2018-08-05 or later)
    Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact Requires Android 8.0 or later with software update after Aug 2018 (security patch level 2018-08-05 or later)
    Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium Requires Android 8.0 or later with software update after Aug 2018 (security patch level 2018-08-05 or later)
    Sony Xperia XZ3
    Sony Xperia 1
    Sony Xperia 1 Professional Edition
    Sony Xperia 5
    Tecno Camon 12 Pro
    Tecno Phantom 9
    Vivo Nex 3 Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 1280×960, 480p
    Vivo Nex 3 5G Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 1280×960, 480p
    Vivo NEX S
    Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition
    Wiko View 3 Pro
    Xiaomi Mi 8
    Xiaomi Mi 8 SE
    Xiaomi Mi 9
    Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
    Xiaomi Mi A3
    Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1920×1440, 1280×960, 480p
    Xiaomi Mi Mix 3
    Xiaomi Pocophone F1
    Xiaomi Redmi K20
    Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
    Zebra TC52 WLAN Touch Computer
    Zebra TC57 WWAN Touch Computer
    Zebra TC72 WLAN Touch Computer
    Zebra TC77 WWAN Touch Computer

    Android (China)

    In China, devices do not ship with the Google Play Store. The Android devices listed here support ARCore via Google Play Services for AR, which is available as a separate downloadable service from these app stores:

    • Xiaomi app store (小米应用商店)
    • Huawei Apps Gallery (华为应用商店)
    • OPPO APP Market (OPPO 软件商店)
    • Samsung Galaxy Apps (三星应用市场)
    • V-Appstore (vivo应用商店)

    ARCore supports these devices sold in the China region:

    Manufacturer Model Notes
    Huawei Honor 10 Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 1280×960, 480p
    Huawei Honor Magic 2
    Huawei Honor V20 Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 1280×960, 480p
    Huawei Maimang 7
    Huawei Mate 20
    Huawei Mate 20 Pro
    Huawei Mate 20 X
    Huawei Nova 3 Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 1280×960, 480p
    Huawei Nova 3i
    Huawei Nova 4 Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 1280×960, 480p
    Huawei P20 Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 1280×960, 480p
    Huawei P20 Pro Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 1280×960, 480p
    Huawei P30 Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 1280×960, 480p
    Huawei P30 Pro Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 2048×1536, 1280×960, 480p
    Huawei Porsche Design Mate RS
    Huawei Porsche Design Mate 20 RS
    Oppo K5 Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
    Oppo realme Q
    Oppo realme X
    Oppo realme X Lite
    Oppo realme X2
    Oppo realme X2 Pro
    Oppo Reno
    Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 1280×960, 480p
    Oppo Reno Ace
    Oppo Reno Z
    Oppo Reno2 Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 1280×960, 480p
    Oppo Reno2 Z Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
    Samsung Galaxy Note9
    Samsung Galaxy S9 Exynos Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
    Samsung Galaxy S9 Qualcomm Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 2048×1536, 1280×960, 480p
    Samsung Galaxy S9+ Exynos Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
    Samsung Galaxy S9+ Qualcomm Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 2048×1536, 1280×960, 480p
    Samsung Galaxy S10e Exynos Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
    Samsung Galaxy S10e Qualcomm Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 1280×960, 480p
    Samsung Galaxy S10 Exynos Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
    Samsung Galaxy S10 Qualcomm Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 1280×960, 480p
    Samsung Galaxy S10+ Exynos Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
    Samsung Galaxy S10+ Qualcomm Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 1280×960, 480p
    Samsung Galaxy S10 5G Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p
    Vivo iQOO
    Vivo NEX S
    Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1920×1440, 1280×960, 480p
    Xiaomi Mi Mix 3
    Xiaomi Mi 8 SE
    Xiaomi Mi 8 SE
    Xiaomi Mi 9

    iOS

    ARCore supports all ARKit-compatible devices running iOS 11.0 or later.

    Verification of newer devices:

    Newer devices are added to the list of devices (below) after they have been verified.

    Support for older devices:

    Support for specific features depends on the ARCore feature and the version of the device, as follows:

    • Cloud Anchors: Cloud Anchors are not supported on iOS devices that are older than the devices in the following list.
    • Augmented Faces: Augmented Faces may work on iOS devices that are older than the devices in the following list, but may not operate at the required frame rates for live AR use cases.

    The following iOS devices have been verified to work with all ARCore supported features:

    Product Model Notes
    iPhone iPhone 11
    iPhone 11 Pro
    iPhone 11 Pro Max
    iPhone iPhone XR
    iPhone iPhone XS and XS Max
    iPhone iPhone X
    iPhone iPhone 8 and 8 Plus
    iPhone iPhone 7 and 7 Plus
    iPhone iPhone 6S and 6S Plus
    iPhone iPhone SE
    iPad iPad Air 3rd Generation
    iPad iPad mini 5th Generation
    iPad 12.9-in. iPad Pro (1st Generation)
    iPad 12.9-in. iPad Pro (2nd Generation)
    iPad 12.9-in. iPad Pro (3rd Generation)
    iPad 11-in. iPad Pro
    iPad 10.5-in. iPad Pro
    iPad 9.7-in. iPad Pro
    iPad iPad (7th Generation)
    iPad iPad (6th Generation)
    iPad iPad (5th Generation)
    iPod iPod touch (7th Generation)

 
 

 

