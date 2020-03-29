En qué teléfonos funciona el truco de los animales 3D de Google

Manufacturer Model Notes Asus ROG Phone Asus ROG Phone II Asus Zenfone 6 Asus Zenfone AR Asus Zenfone ARES General Mobile GM 9 Plus Google Nexus 5X Requires Android 8.0 or later Google Nexus 6P Requires Android 8.0 or later Google Pixel Google Pixel XL Google Pixel 2 Supports 60 fps camera capture frame rate on the rear-facing camera

Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p Google Pixel 2 XL Supports 60 fps camera capture frame rate on the rear-facing camera

Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p Google Pixel 3 Supports 60 fps camera capture frame rate on the rear-facing camera

When 60 fps camera capture mode is active, the camera uses fixed focus

Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p Google Pixel 3 XL Supports 60 fps camera capture frame rate on the rear-facing camera

When 60 fps camera capture mode is active, the camera uses fixed focus

Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p Google Pixel 3a Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p Google Pixel 3a XL Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p Google Pixel 4 Supports 60 fps camera capture frame rate on the rear-facing camera on Android 10 Dec 2019 OTA or later

Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p Google Pixel 4 XL Supports 60 fps camera capture frame rate on the rear-facing camera on Android 10 Dec 2019 OTA or later

Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p HMD Global Nokia 6 (2018) Also known as Nokia 6.1 HMD Global Nokia 6.1 Plus HMD Global Nokia 7 Plus HMD Global Nokia 7.1 HMD Global Nokia 8 Requires Android 8.0 or later HMD Global Nokia 8 Sirocco HMD Global Nokia 8.1 Huawei Honor 8X Huawei Honor 10 Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 1280×960, 480p Huawei Honor View 10 Lite Huawei Honor V20 Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 1280×960, 480p Huawei Mate 20 Lite Huawei Mate 20 Huawei Mate 20 Pro Huawei Mate 20 X Huawei Nova 3 Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 1280×960, 480p Huawei Nova 3i Huawei Nova 4 Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 1280×960, 480p Huawei P20 Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 1280×960, 480p Huawei P20 Pro Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 1280×960, 480p Huawei P30 Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 1280×960, 480p Huawei P30 Pro Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 2048×1536, 1280×960, 480p Huawei Porsche Design Mate RS Huawei Porsche Design Mate 20 RS Huawei Y9 2019 Infinix Mobile Note 6 Kyocera Torque G04 LG G6 Requires Android 8.0 or later LG G7 Fit LG G7 One LG G7 ThinQ ARCore uses the wide angle fixed focus rear facing camera for AR tracking LG G8 ThinQ Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p LG G8S ThinQ LG G8X ThinQ LG G Pad 5 10.1 FHD LG Q6 Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p LG Q70 LG Q8 LG style2 ARCore uses the wide angle fixed focus rear facing camera for AR tracking LG Stylo 5 LG V30 Requires Android 8.0 or later

ARCore uses the wide angle fixed focus rear facing camera for AR tracking LG V30+ Requires Android 8.0 or later

ARCore uses the wide angle fixed focus rear facing camera for AR tracking LG V30+ JOJO Requires Android 8.0 or later

ARCore uses the wide angle fixed focus rear facing camera for AR tracking LG LG Signature Edition 2017 Requires Android 8.0 or later

ARCore uses the wide angle fixed focus rear facing camera for AR tracking LG V35 ThinQ ARCore uses the wide angle fixed focus rear facing camera for AR tracking LG LG Signature Edition 2018 ARCore uses the wide angle fixed focus rear facing camera for AR tracking LG V40 ThinQ ARCore uses the wide angle fixed focus rear facing camera for AR tracking LG V50 ThinQ Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p LG V60 ThinQ 5G Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p Motorola moto g⁵ˢ plus Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p Motorola moto g⁶ Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p Motorola moto g⁶ plus Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p Motorola moto g⁷ Motorola moto g⁷ play Motorola moto g⁷ plus Motorola moto g⁷ power Motorola moto g⁷ play Motorola moto g⁸ play Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p Motorola moto g⁸ plus Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p Motorola moto g⁸ power Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p Motorola moto g stylus Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p Motorola motorola one Motorola motorola one action Motorola motorola one hyper Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p Motorola motorola one macro Motorola motorola one power Motorola motorola one vision Motorola motorola one zoom Motorola moto x⁴ Requires Android 8.0 or later Motorola moto z² force Requires Android 8.0 or later Motorola moto z³ Motorola moto z³ play Motorola moto z⁴ OnePlus OnePlus 3T Requires Android 8.0 or later OnePlus OnePlus 5 OnePlus OnePlus 5T OnePlus OnePlus 6 Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p OnePlus OnePlus 6T Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p OnePlus OnePlus 7 Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p OnePlus OnePlus 7 Pro Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p OnePlus OnePlus 7 Pro 5G Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p OnePlus OnePlus 7T Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p OnePlus OnePlus 7T Pro Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p Oppo F11 Pro Oppo K3 Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 1280×960, 480p Oppo K5 Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p Oppo R17 Pro Oppo realme 5 Oppo realme 5 Pro Oppo realme Q Oppo realme X Oppo realme X Lite Oppo realme XT Oppo realme X2 Oppo realme X2 Pro Oppo Reno Oppo Reno2 Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 1280×960, 480p Oppo Reno2 F Oppo Reno2 Z Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 1280×960, 480p Oppo Reno A Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p Oppo Reno Z Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017) Requires Android 8.0 or later

ARCore always runs with auto focus mode enabled on the rear facing camera

Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 960×720, 480p Samsung Galaxy A6 (2018) Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017) Some models only support OpenGL ES 3.0 and earlier Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) Some models only support OpenGL ES 3.0 and earlier

Requires Android 9.0 or later Samsung Galaxy A8 Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) Samsung Galaxy A30 Samsung Galaxy A40 Samsung Galaxy A50 Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p Samsung Galaxy A50s Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p Samsung Galaxy A60 Samsung Galaxy A70 Samsung Galaxy A70s Requires Android 10 or later Samsung Galaxy A71 Samsung Galaxy A80 Samsung Galaxy A90 5G Samsung Galaxy Fold Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) SM-J530 models

Some models only support OpenGL ES 3.0 and earlier

Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 960×720, 480p Samsung Galaxy J5 Pro SM-J530 models

Some models only support OpenGL ES 3.0 and earlier

Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 960×720, 480p Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) SM-J730 models

Some models only support OpenGL ES 3.0 and earlier

Certain models only support OpenGL ES 3.1 and earlier Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro SM-J730 models

Some models only support OpenGL ES 3.0 and earlier

Certain models only support OpenGL ES 3.1 and earlier Samsung Galaxy M30s Samsung Galaxy Note8 Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p Samsung Galaxy Note9 Samsung Galaxy Note10 Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p Samsung Galaxy Note10 5G Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p Samsung Galaxy Note10+ Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite Samsung Galaxy S7 Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p Samsung Galaxy S7 edge Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p Samsung Galaxy S8 Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p Samsung Galaxy S8+ Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p Samsung Galaxy S9 Exynos Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p Samsung Galaxy S9 Qualcomm Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 2048×1536, 1280×960, 480p Samsung Galaxy S9+ Exynos Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p Samsung Galaxy S9+ Qualcomm Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 2048×1536, 1280×960, 480p Samsung Galaxy S10e Exynos Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p Samsung Galaxy S10e Qualcomm Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 1280×960, 480p Samsung Galaxy S10 Exynos Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p Samsung Galaxy S10 Qualcomm Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 1280×960, 480p Samsung Galaxy S10+ Exynos Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p Samsung Galaxy S10+ Qualcomm Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 1280×960, 480p Samsung Galaxy S10 5G Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 ARCore always runs with auto focus mode enabled on the rear facing camera Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 960×720, 480p Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Sharp AQUOS R3 Sharp AQUOS sense3 Sharp AQUOS sense3 plus Sharp AQUOS zero2 Sony Xperia XZ Premium Requires Android 8.0 or later

Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p Sony Xperia XZ1 Requires Android 8.0 or later Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact Requires Android 8.0 or later Sony Xperia XZ2 Requires Android 8.0 or later with software update after Aug 2018 (security patch level 2018-08-05 or later) Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact Requires Android 8.0 or later with software update after Aug 2018 (security patch level 2018-08-05 or later) Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium Requires Android 8.0 or later with software update after Aug 2018 (security patch level 2018-08-05 or later) Sony Xperia XZ3 Sony Xperia 1 Sony Xperia 1 Professional Edition Sony Xperia 5 Tecno Camon 12 Pro Tecno Phantom 9 Vivo Nex 3 Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 1280×960, 480p Vivo Nex 3 5G Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 1280×960, 480p Vivo NEX S Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Wiko View 3 Pro Xiaomi Mi 8 Xiaomi Mi 8 SE Xiaomi Mi 9 Xiaomi Mi 9 SE Xiaomi Mi A3 Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1920×1440, 1280×960, 480p Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 Xiaomi Pocophone F1 Xiaomi Redmi K20 Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Zebra TC52 WLAN Touch Computer Zebra TC57 WWAN Touch Computer Zebra TC72 WLAN Touch Computer Zebra TC77 WWAN Touch Computer

Android (China)

In China, devices do not ship with the Google Play Store. The Android devices listed here support ARCore via Google Play Services for AR, which is available as a separate downloadable service from these app stores:

Xiaomi app store (小米应用商店)

Huawei Apps Gallery (华为应用商店)

OPPO APP Market (OPPO 软件商店)

Samsung Galaxy Apps (三星应用市场)

V-Appstore (vivo应用商店)

ARCore supports these devices sold in the China region:

Manufacturer Model Notes Huawei Honor 10 Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 1280×960, 480p Huawei Honor Magic 2 Huawei Honor V20 Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 1280×960, 480p Huawei Maimang 7 Huawei Mate 20 Huawei Mate 20 Pro Huawei Mate 20 X Huawei Nova 3 Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 1280×960, 480p Huawei Nova 3i Huawei Nova 4 Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 1280×960, 480p Huawei P20 Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 1280×960, 480p Huawei P20 Pro Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 1280×960, 480p Huawei P30 Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 1280×960, 480p Huawei P30 Pro Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 2048×1536, 1280×960, 480p Huawei Porsche Design Mate RS Huawei Porsche Design Mate 20 RS Oppo K5 Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p Oppo realme Q Oppo realme X Oppo realme X Lite Oppo realme X2 Oppo realme X2 Pro Oppo Reno Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 1280×960, 480p Oppo Reno Ace Oppo Reno Z Oppo Reno2 Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 1280×960, 480p Oppo Reno2 Z Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p Samsung Galaxy Note9 Samsung Galaxy S9 Exynos Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p Samsung Galaxy S9 Qualcomm Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 2048×1536, 1280×960, 480p Samsung Galaxy S9+ Exynos Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p Samsung Galaxy S9+ Qualcomm Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 2048×1536, 1280×960, 480p Samsung Galaxy S10e Exynos Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p Samsung Galaxy S10e Qualcomm Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 1280×960, 480p Samsung Galaxy S10 Exynos Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p Samsung Galaxy S10 Qualcomm Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 1280×960, 480p Samsung Galaxy S10+ Exynos Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p Samsung Galaxy S10+ Qualcomm Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1440×1080, 1280×960, 480p Samsung Galaxy S10 5G Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1080p, 720p, 480p Vivo iQOO Vivo NEX S Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S Supports multiple GPU texture resolutions – 1920×1440, 1280×960, 480p Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 Xiaomi Mi 8 SE Xiaomi Mi 8 SE Xiaomi Mi 9

iOS

ARCore supports all ARKit-compatible devices running iOS 11.0 or later.

Verification of newer devices:

Newer devices are added to the list of devices (below) after they have been verified.

Support for older devices:

Support for specific features depends on the ARCore feature and the version of the device, as follows:

Cloud Anchors: Cloud Anchors are not supported on iOS devices that are older than the devices in the following list.

Augmented Faces: Augmented Faces may work on iOS devices that are older than the devices in the following list, but may not operate at the required frame rates for live AR use cases.

The following iOS devices have been verified to work with all ARCore supported features: