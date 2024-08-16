Te presentamos una oportunidad única para adquirir un ático espectacular en una de las ubicaciones más deseadas de Valencia, la Ciudad de las Artes y las Ciencias. Este inmueble es mucho más que una vivienda; es un auténtico refugio de estilo, comodidad y lujo urbano.

Ubicado en la planta 12ª de un edificio moderno, este ático de 218 m² construidos ofrece una experiencia de vida inigualable. Desde el momento en que entras, serás recibido por un ambiente de sofisticación y elegancia. La distribución ha sido diseñada para maximizar la funcionalidad y el confort, con un amplio salón que se integra perfectamente con la cocina abierta, creando un espacio ideal para el entretenimiento y la vida familiar.

La propiedad cuenta con 3 generosas habitaciones, todas ellas llenas de luz natural gracias a los grandes ventanales que ofrecen vistas panorámicas de la ciudad. Los 2 baños completos y el aseo adicional han sido diseñados con materiales de alta calidad y un estilo contemporáneo que refleja el buen gusto en cada detalle.

Una de las joyas de este ático es su impresionante terraza de 80 m², un espacio versátil que te permitirá disfrutar del aire libre sin salir de casa. Imagina desayunar con las primeras luces del día, organizar cenas bajo las estrellas o simplemente relajarte mientras contemplas las vistas inigualables de la Ciudad de las Artes y las Ciencias. Este espacio exterior es el lugar perfecto para crear diferentes ambientes, desde un área de chill-out hasta un comedor al aire libre, todo adaptado a tu estilo de vida.

Además, la propiedad cuenta con opciones que elevan aún más su valor: hasta tres plazas de garaje disponibles por 55.000 € cada una y acceso a una piscina comunitaria donde podrás relajarte durante los meses más cálidos del año.

La ubicación de este ático es inmejorable. Penya-Roja es una de las zonas más vibrantes y dinámicas de Valencia, donde tendrás a tu disposición una amplia oferta de servicios: restaurantes de alta cocina, acogedoras cafeterías, tiendas de moda y un centro comercial a pocos minutos a pie. Y todo esto, rodeado de algunas de las obras arquitectónicas más emblemáticas de la ciudad, como el Oceanogràfic, el Museo de las Ciencias Príncipe Felipe y el Hemisfèric.

Gracias a su excelente conexión con el transporte público y su rápido acceso a las principales vías de la ciudad, este ático te ofrece la comodidad de estar cerca de todo lo que necesitas, sin renunciar a la tranquilidad de un hogar privado y exclusivo.

Este ático es más que un lugar donde vivir; es el escenario perfecto para tu vida. Ya sea que busques un refugio tranquilo o un espacio para entretener y disfrutar con tus seres queridos, este ático lo tiene todo.

No pierdas la oportunidad de visitar esta joya inmobiliaria. Contáctanos hoy mismo y déjate enamorar por lo que podría ser tu nuevo hogar.

Superficie: 218 m² construidos

Habitaciones: 3

Baños: 3

Garaje opcional: 55.000 €

Garaje opcional: 70.000 €

Garaje opcional: 75.000 €

Precio de la vivienda 990.000€



Descubre el ático de tus sueños en una de las zonas más emblemáticas de Valencia. Este impresionante ático en la Ciudad de las Artes y las Ciencias es la combinación perfecta de estilo, elegancia y comodidad urbana.

Características Destacadas:

Amplios Espacios: Con 218 m² construidos, este ático ofrece 3 habitaciones espaciosas, 2 baños completos y un aseo, ideal para familias o quienes buscan espacio adicional.

Con 218 m² construidos, este ático ofrece 3 habitaciones espaciosas, 2 baños completos y un aseo, ideal para familias o quienes buscan espacio adicional. Terraza Espectacular: Disfruta de una terraza de 80 m², perfecta para crear diferentes ambientes y disfrutar de desayunos con vistas, cenas al aire libre y reuniones con amigos en un entorno privilegiado.

Disfruta de una terraza de 80 m², perfecta para crear diferentes ambientes y disfrutar de desayunos con vistas, cenas al aire libre y reuniones con amigos en un entorno privilegiado. Diseño Moderno: La cocina abierta al salón y al recibidor genera un ambiente luminoso y funcional, con un ventanal continuo que inunda el espacio de luz natural. Además, cuenta con persianas automatizadas para tu mayor comodidad.

La cocina abierta al salón y al recibidor genera un ambiente luminoso y funcional, con un ventanal continuo que inunda el espacio de luz natural. Además, cuenta con persianas automatizadas para tu mayor comodidad. Comodidades Adicionales: El edificio dispone de ascensor y piscina comunitaria, ideal para refrescarte en los días más cálidos. Además, tienes la opción de adquirir hasta tres plazas de garaje.

El edificio dispone de ascensor y piscina comunitaria, ideal para refrescarte en los días más cálidos. Además, tienes la opción de adquirir hasta tres plazas de garaje. Ubicación Privilegiada: Situado en Penya-Roja, estarás rodeado de restaurantes, cafeterías, un centro comercial y las icónicas obras arquitectónicas como el Oceanogràfic, el Museo de las Ciencias y el Hemisfèric. Con una excelente conexión de transporte público y fácil acceso a las principales vías de la ciudad, tendrás todo lo que necesitas a un paso de tu hogar.

Contacto teléfono +34609981489

Exclusive Luxury Penthouse for Sale on Calle de Menorca, Penya-Roja, Valencia

We present to you a unique opportunity to acquire a spectacular penthouse in one of the most sought-after locations in Valencia, the City of Arts and Sciences. This property is much more than a home; it is a true sanctuary of style, comfort, and urban luxury.

Located on the 12th floor of a modern building, this 218 m² penthouse offers an unparalleled living experience. From the moment you enter, you will be greeted by an atmosphere of sophistication and elegance. The layout has been designed to maximize functionality and comfort, with a spacious living room that seamlessly integrates with the open kitchen, creating an ideal space for entertaining and family living.

The property features 3 generous bedrooms, all bathed in natural light thanks to the large windows that offer panoramic views of the city. The 2 full bathrooms and additional guest restroom have been designed with high-quality materials and a contemporary style that reflects exquisite taste in every detail.

One of the gems of this penthouse is its impressive 80 m² terrace, a versatile space that allows you to enjoy the outdoors without leaving home. Imagine having breakfast with the first light of day, hosting dinners under the stars, or simply relaxing while taking in the unrivaled views of the City of Arts and Sciences. This outdoor space is the perfect place to create different atmospheres, from a chill-out area to an al fresco dining area, all tailored to your lifestyle.

Additionally, the property includes options that further enhance its value: up to three garage spaces available for €55,000 each, and access to a community pool where you can unwind during the warmer months.

The location of this penthouse is unbeatable. Penya-Roja is one of the most vibrant and dynamic areas of Valencia, where you will have a wide range of services at your disposal: fine dining restaurants, cozy cafés, fashion boutiques, and a shopping center just a few minutes away on foot. All of this is surrounded by some of the city’s most iconic architectural works, such as the Oceanogràfic, the Príncipe Felipe Science Museum, and the Hemisfèric.

Thanks to its excellent public transportation connections and quick access to the city’s main roads, this penthouse offers you the convenience of being close to everything you need, without sacrificing the tranquility of a private and exclusive home.

This penthouse is more than just a place to live; it is the perfect setting for your life. Whether you are looking for a tranquil retreat or a space to entertain and enjoy with your loved ones, this penthouse has it all.

Don’t miss the opportunity to visit this real estate gem. Contact us today and let yourself be captivated by what could be your new home.

Area: 218 m² built

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3

Optional Garage: €55,000

Optional Garage:: 70.000 €

Optional Garage: 75.000 €

Price: 990.000€

Discover the penthouse of your dreams in one of the most iconic areas of Valencia. This impressive penthouse in the City of Arts and Sciences is the perfect combination of style, elegance, and urban comfort.

Highlighted Features:

Spacious Layout: With 218 m² of built area, this penthouse offers 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a guest restroom, ideal for families or those seeking extra space.

Spectacular Terrace: Enjoy an 80 m² terrace, perfect for creating different atmospheres and enjoying breakfasts with a view, outdoor dinners, and gatherings with friends in a privileged setting.

Modern Design: The open kitchen connects seamlessly with the living room and hallway, creating a bright and functional environment. A continuous window floods the space with natural light, and automated blinds add to your comfort.

Additional Amenities: The building includes an elevator and a communal pool, ideal for refreshing on warmer days. You also have the option to acquire up to three parking spaces.

Prime Location: Situated in Penya-Roja, you’ll be surrounded by restaurants, cafés, a shopping center, and iconic architectural landmarks like the Oceanogràfic, the Science Museum, and the Hemisfèric. With excellent public transport connections and easy access to the city’s main roads, everything you need is just a step away from your home.

Contacto teléfono +34609981489