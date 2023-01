1594–96 Juan de Humana and Francisco Leyva de Bonilla explore New Mexico and Colorado as far as the Purgatoire River.

1596 Juan de Zaldivar enters the San Luis Valley in Colorado.

1598–1608 Don Juan de Oñate establishes the first colony in New Mexico; explores New Mexico, Colorado, and Kansas

1610 In Santa Fé, New Mexico, the Spanish build the block-long adobe El Palacio as a seat for the governor-general.

1664 Juan de Archuleta enters eastern Colorado as far as Kiowa County to capture a group of Pueblo Indians living with the Apaches who participated in revolts against the Spanish.

1680 Indians under Chief Popé expel the Spanish from Santa Fé, New Mexico, during the Pueblo Revolt. The Pueblo Indians take possession of Santa Fé and destroy many Spanish churches there and in Taos.

1694 Francisco de Vargas re-conquers New Mexico and enters the San Luis Valley.

1706 Juan de Ulibarri crosses into Colorado as far as the Arkansas Valley in Kiowa County to retrieve some of the participants in the Pueblo Revolt who were requested to return to New Mexico.

1719 Antonio Valverde y Cosio explores Colorado as far as the Platte River and also explores Kansas.

1720 Pedro de Villasur explores Colorado and Nebraska. The majority of his party members are killed by Pawnee with the encouragement of the French.

1779 Spanish explorer Juan Bautista de Anza leads a punitive expedition against the Comanche across New Mexico and Colorado. His forces corner and kill the Comanche chief Cuerno Verde and other leaders at the base of Greenhorn Mountain, south of Pueblo, Colorado.