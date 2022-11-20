Una semana más, como cada lunes, los alumnos del colegio San Enrique, de Quart de Poblet, nos traen una nueva reseña literaria dentro de nuestra sección de libros en Valencia Noticias. Hoy la reseña la han elaborado los estudiantes de Secundaria sobre un libro en inglés llamado «Purple potion» de Sky Armstrong.

Recordemos que Lectura en los medios es una de las propuestas más importantes actualmente en la animación lectora escolar y que ha sido reconocida con importantes premios nacionales. Gracias a este proyecto los alumnos pueden escribir en un medio de comunicación como el nuestro y participar en Radio Manises elaborando reseñas literarias.

Título: Purple potion

Autor: Sky Armstrong

Editorial: Pixeld

Nancy wakes up in a coloured forrest with many path ways, as she walked through the navy blue route until found a purple portal. As she walked in, she was in a deadly place on top o a cliff surrounded by hot lava.

When she got closer to the edge, a tall figure, runs by the side of her eye, the figure falls out the cliff on to the edge is where her grabbed.

The figure is tall, mean, sarcastic. Nancy is short and enthusiastic. Dreamer is calm and manipulative. Tommy is «annoying», extrovert and loud.

I liked the ilustrations! And how they left ffan-art in last page, the book cover was nice!

The plot must be BEST if not of the bests book plotting ever, sadly it was ended in a cliffhanger. I don’t like Dreamer much, he is way to manipulative, but overall this is amazing. It´s very enjogable in a way. It’s mystyreous.

La autora de esta reseña es Kimberly A.